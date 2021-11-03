Dubai bourse extends gains as investors cheer Dewa listing plan

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.03 against the US dollar.
Markets6 days ago
Dubai’s stocks sustained its upward momentum on Wednesday and climbed 3.8 per cent as investors cheered the announcement of Dewa listing, the first of the 10 mega Dubai government owned companies to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
The benchmark index advanced 114 points, or 3.8 per cent to its highest level in more than three years as most stocks were trading in the black, including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties with a 7.78 per cent jump.
The DFM Company led the market rally with 14.87 per cent gains and its 80.36 million shares were traded on the exchange. GFH, Dubai Investments and Union Properties also supported the main index with healthy gains of 10.18 per cent, 9.52 per cent and 9.06 per cent, respectively.
Among the losers, Emirates NBD dropped 0.35 per cent to Dh13.95.
Wael Makarem, senior market strategist for Mena at Exness, said the Dubai stock market continues to climb as investors take into consideration the impact of the announced IPOs.
“The government’s intent to strengthen the local bourse was widely welcomed as the DFM missed such big events while other neighboring markets enjoyed new additions and were able to attract liquidity and investors,” Makarem said.
In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 10.6 points, or 0.13 per cent, after reaching a record high in early trading. Emirates Telecommunications Group rose 1.46 per cent to Dh26.42 while Aldar and Dana climbed 1.18 per cent and 3.77 per cent, respectively. First Abu Dhabi Bank and Alphadhabi dropped one per cent each.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimed.com
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.03 against the US dollar.
Markets6 days ago
Spot gold was up 0.25 per cent at $1,801.11 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets6 days ago
The Market Capitalisation up 15% to Dh392.2 billion and the General Index advanced 14.2%; Net purchases of foreign investors amounted at Dh1.3 billion with 47.5% market share of trading value
Markets6 days ago
Fertiglobe expects to distribute a dividend of at least Dh735 million ($200 million) for second half of 2021 and Dh1.468 billion ($400 million) for financial year 2022
Markets1 week ago
The listing strengthens the IsDB’s position as the largest supranational sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of $18.8 billion through 13 issuances listed on the exchange since 2016
Markets1 week ago
The safe haven asset is likely to remain bullish till the US Federal Reserve meet on Nov 2-3.
Markets1 week ago
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.05 against the dollar, then rose to 75.03.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold fell 0.16 per cent to $1,805.62 per ounce by 9.20 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago