17 cars parked illegally under Dubai Metro bridges, multi-level terminals towed away this year

Crackdown announced along the protected zone of the Dubai railways stretching 90km

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 2:51 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a crackdown after spotting vehicles being parked illegally under Dubai Metro bridges. Some motorists also failed to comply with the rules set for the Metro’s multi-level parking terminals.

Since the beginning of the year, RTA officials have contacted owners of 400 vehicles found parked in this fashion and urged them to remove them. About 17 vehicles were towed away after their owners failed to respond within an hour of the notification.

“The RTA is launching field campaigns along the protected zone of the Dubai railways stretching 90km to prevent the casual parking of vehicles under Metro viaducts. Other campaigns aim to ensure that vehicles parked in the multi-level parking terminals of the Metro do not exceed the fixed parking hours,” said Osama Al Safi, director of Rail Right-of-Way, Rail Agency, RTA.

The official highlighted how parking under Metro viaducts “distorts the urban and tourist outlook of the city”.

“These bridges are not just concrete structures to support the elevated Metro tracks, they are rather an integral part of the architectural fabric of the emirate and a feature of its advanced public transport network.

“The RTA has taken measures to prevent disorderly parking under the bridges. It has also installed cautionary signs to this effect to raise public awareness and, at the same time, establish the legal basis for taking measures against violating motorists.”

Al Safi called on motorists to cooperate with the RTA and avoid illegal parking.

“Compliance with the rules will protect the tourist and urban profile of Dubai as a vibrant city and a premier destination for visitors, tourists, and entrepreneurs from all over the world,” the official added.