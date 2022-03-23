World No 1 Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis at age 25

Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents
Tennis3 weeks ago
World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25.
Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.”
The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title.
“It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say,” Barty told her former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua in the video interview. “But I’m so happy, and I’m so ready.
“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.”
ALSO READ:
Barty, who left tennis in 2014 to pursue a professional cricket career but returned to the sport two years later, won her three major singles titles on three different surfaces — on clay at the 2019 French Open, on grass at Wimbledon last year and on the hard courts of Melbourne Park at the Australian Open in January.
The WTA Tour said Barty has held the No. 1 ranking for 114 consecutive weeks.
Barty said tennis has “given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams, and to put the rackets down.”
Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents
Tennis3 weeks ago
Rublev tames Czech giant-killer Vesely to clinch his second-straight ATP title
Tennis3 weeks ago
Russia's Rublev beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-4 in the final
Tennis3 weeks ago
El Khafief was only 24 when he officiated in the first edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 1993
Tennis3 weeks ago
While Rublev beat Hurkacz 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7/5) in the first semifinal, Vesely won 6-7 (9/7) 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/3) against Shapovalov
Tennis3 weeks ago
Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match
Tennis3 weeks ago
The 24-year-old Russian beat Hurkacz, the big-serving Polish, for the first time in his career
Tennis3 weeks ago
Medvedev could be the new world number one later this week even if Djokovic wins Dubai title
Tennis3 weeks ago