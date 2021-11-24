World number 1 Barty caps year by getting engaged

Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon final on July 10, 2021. (AP)

By AFP Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 12:46 AM

Ashleigh Barty capped her third straight season as world number one Tuesday by announcing she is engaged to boyfriend Garry Kissick.

The Australian revealed the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the smiling couple embracing with an engagement ring on her finger.

“Future husband,” wrote Barty, 25, who accompanied the post with a love heart and ring emoji.

Kissick, 30, is a former golf pro and the pair met on a course in Barty’s home state of Queensland in 2016.

He is ever-present courtside when she plays and often posts supportive messages on social media.

The news sparked a frenzy of congratulations from fellow tennis stars, with Simona Halep posting 10 love heart emojis.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer.

She has not played since a shock third-round loss at the US Open in September, but still finished as world number one after a season in which she won five titles.

Barty joined Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only women to finish as the top-ranked player for three consecutive years.