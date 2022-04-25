Twitter Inc shares up 3.9% amid reports company will accept Musk takeover offer

The deal may be announced later today

By Agencies Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 5:49 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 5:52 PM

Twitter shares rise amid reports company will accept Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover offer.

The company is in the final negotiations of a sale to Musk and is on track to reach a deal by today, according to reports.

The social media platform may announce the $43 billion deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, according to Reuters.

