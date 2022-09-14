South Korea fines Google, Meta 100 billion won in total for privacy violations

This is due to Moscow's parallel import scheme, which authorises retail imports from abroad without the trademark owner's permission
South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines from Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google owing to privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday, as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.
In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it had fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) — a record total fine of 100 billion won.
Google did not have an immediate comment.
A Meta spokesperson said:
"While we respect the commission's decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission's decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court."
The privacy panel said that the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests, or use them for customised advertisements.
ALSO READ:
This is due to Moscow's parallel import scheme, which authorises retail imports from abroad without the trademark owner's permission
Built into a lightweight and compact body, the power of the new H2 chip provides an exceptional acoustic experience
'Dynamic Island', and Apple getting rid of the SIM card trays on phones are among some of the more impressive updates on new devices
Customers in UAE can order the device today
The company had been weighing a purchase of the social network at the time
New mobiles have powerful main camera and advanced connectivity capabilities
Tech giant introduces the most advanced Watch into its ecosystem - The Apple Watch Ultra
Industry watchers hope to see new generations of Apple watches, AirPods and updated hardware