US: Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

By Reuters Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 1:58 PM

Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to €25 billion ($25.4 billion) over its adtech practices, in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts, in the following weeks, by a law firm representing the publishers.

"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin (of Geradin Partners) said in a statement.

