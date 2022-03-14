Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum meets Snapchat co-founder, CEO Evan Spiegel

Deputy Ruler of Dubai spoke about the boom of social media

Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Maktoum

Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, the popular US-based social media company.

Sheikh Maktoum spoke about the boom of social media and how the biggest tech companies in the world have made Dubai a major hub for their global expansion.

On Monday, he took to Twitter to share the photos of his meeting with Spiegel.

Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Maktoum

He also wrote: "Our position in the digital economy today was established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid more than 20 years ago, and our leadership will continue to work for it in the future."

Consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Emirate has continuously developed its integrated industry ecosystem, infrastructure and regulatory framework to support the world’s largest companies seeking to enhance their competitiveness and deliver high-quality services to some of the globe’s fastest growing emerging markets.

Snapchat had opened its first Middle East office in in Dubai Internet City in 2017 to target regional markets.

Snap Inc had expanded to the region to primarily work with advertisers and local partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai has become a hub for technology, and a preferred destination for international technology companies and magnet for the industry’s specialised talents.

On March 8, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, opened Meta’s new regional headquarters in Dubai Internet City.

The new headquarters for Meta will serve the Middle East and North Africa region (Mena), enabling more than 100 employees to cater to the growing needs of hundreds of millions of people in the region who use the company’s platforms every month.