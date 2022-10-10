Abu Dhabi unveils robot firefighter that can work for 20 hours straight

Adding more tools and services to Twitter could perhaps help Tesla chief reach his lofty growth goals
A Thermite Robot, which is equivalent to 10 firefighters, has been revealed at Gitex Global by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense. Armed with a spout that can pump 2,500 gallons of water per minute, the robot will be extremely helpful in dousing fires in high-risk areas.
“The biggest benefit of using this robot is that even if it is destroyed in a fire, we can still replace it,” said a Abu Dhabi Civil Defense spokesperson. “However, if you lose a life, it is irreplaceable.”
“Sometimes, when a car is on fire inside a tunnel, it fills the whole tunnel with smoke,” said the spokesperson. “This robot will be useful in clearing out the tunnel while at the same time extinguishing the fire.”
The robot is also equipped with a temperature sensor, cameras and wheels that allow it to run on rough terrain, including train tracks.
