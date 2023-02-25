UAE Tour: Merlier wins Stage 6 ahead of Bennett

Molano was the second straight Colombian stage winner after Einer Rubio of Movistar won after a solo attack on Wednesday
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) has won Stage 6, the Aldar Stage, of the 2023 UAE Tour, ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco Alula). It is Merlier's second stage win of the race.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) meanwhile, has defended his General Classification lead and remains in the Red Jersey with one stage to go.
Speaking immediately after the stage, Tim Merlier said: “It was another hectic finish today but I was put into a great position with 500m to go and then went for a long sprint. Thankfully I was able to hold on and I am happy to win in the Green Jersey.”
Red Jersey holder Remco Evenepoel said: “The morale in the team is very high after achieving our third stage win of the race. There is a very high standard of sprinters here so it’s special for Tim as well to claim his second victory, and it was great to see him celebrate in the Green Jersey. I managed to stay out of trouble during the whole stage and even pull a bit before the sprint and I am focused on tomorrow now. It is an important one for me and I would very much like to defend this Red Jersey and win this race.”
PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT
1. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), 170km in 3h41’12”, average speed 45.027km/h
2. Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.
3. Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco Alula) s.t.
PROVISIONAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
2. Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenaders) at 9"
3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 13"
OFFICIAL JERSEYS
Red Jersey, General Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
Green Jersey, Points Classification: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)
White Jersey, Young Rider Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)
Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification: Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Evenepoel is now the leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the race’s Red Jersey