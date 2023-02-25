UAE Tour: Merlier wins Stage 6 ahead of Bennett

Soudal Quick-Step teammate Remco Evenepoel defends Red Jersey

Tim Merlier celebrates after winning the sixth stage on Saturday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 7:01 PM

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) has won Stage 6, the Aldar Stage, of the 2023 UAE Tour, ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco Alula). It is Merlier's second stage win of the race.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) meanwhile, has defended his General Classification lead and remains in the Red Jersey with one stage to go.

Speaking immediately after the stage, Tim Merlier said: “It was another hectic finish today but I was put into a great position with 500m to go and then went for a long sprint. Thankfully I was able to hold on and I am happy to win in the Green Jersey.”

Red Jersey holder Remco Evenepoel said: “The morale in the team is very high after achieving our third stage win of the race. There is a very high standard of sprinters here so it’s special for Tim as well to claim his second victory, and it was great to see him celebrate in the Green Jersey. I managed to stay out of trouble during the whole stage and even pull a bit before the sprint and I am focused on tomorrow now. It is an important one for me and I would very much like to defend this Red Jersey and win this race.”

PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT

1. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), 170km in 3h41’12”, average speed 45.027km/h

2. Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.

3. Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco Alula) s.t.

PROVISIONAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

2. Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenaders) at 9"

3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 13"

OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Red Jersey, General Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

Green Jersey, Points Classification: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)

White Jersey, Young Rider Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification: Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

