Look: Sheikh Mohammed attends fourth stage of UAE Tour 2023 in Dubai

A total of 137 riders from 20 teams across the world are competing in the cycling tournament

Photos: DMO

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:14 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:15 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday, attended the fourth stage of the UAE Tour 2023, held in Dubai.

A total of 137 professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world are competing in the international cycling tournament.

Sheikh Mohammed greeted the contestants as they cycled along the tour route in the Al Marmoom area. He was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

The fourth stage of the UAE Tour 2023, which started in the Al Shindagha neighbourhood, covers a distance of 174 kilometres. The route, which passes through Al Qudra, Expo City Dubai, and the Palm Jumeirah, ends in Dubai Harbour.

The UAE Tour is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The UAE Tour 2023, which commenced on February 20, concludes on Sunday with the seventh stage. The Tour will cover a total of 1,028 kilometres.

