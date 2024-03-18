UAE fighters dominate Jiu-Jitsu events at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

Medal winners at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:56 PM

UAE fighters came up with a superlative performance at the end of Day One of the Jiu-Jitsu competition at the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament on Sunday.

The UAE’s haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and four bronze as fighters from the host nation dominated proceedings in various categories for women, juniors and masters on the opening night of the competition.

In Sunday’s action, fighters from the UAE returned with 12 medals after participating in 15 weight categories.

Leading the medal haul was Obaid Saeed Al Ketbi with a gold in the juvenile male 52kg, leaving Brazil’s Juan Rocha and Jad Tabbara of Lebanon in second and third places respectively.

Led by Al Jazira’s Dana Ali Al Breiki, the UAE made a clean sweep of all three medals in the juvenile female 44kg category.

Dana was too good for compatriot Haira Al Dhaheri from Al Ain and Ghala Al Blooshi from Al Ain was placed third.

Representing Bani Yas Club, Aysha Mohamed Al Jneibi clinched the gold medal ahead of Julia De Oliveira of Brazil and Egypt’s Menna Hussein Al Rabie, who was representing Al Ain, in the juvenile female 63kg category.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum was joined by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Vice-Chairman of the Organising Committee, in presenting the medals to the winners at the end of competitions on the opening night.

Al Rahma was thrilled and full of praise after witnessing the tremendous response of more than 400 participants at the Jiu-Jitsu competition.

“This event confirms the high level of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE and the steady growth of the sport since the past few years," he said.

"We are pleased with the level displayed by the participants in the various categories and at all belt levels. Enthusiasm and competitiveness were the hallmark, and the spectators further contributed to motivating the athletes to give their best."

Held under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports tournament is the largest sporting event held during the holy month of Ramadan.

ALSO READ: