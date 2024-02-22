Treasure hunt for Dubai World Cup riches gathers pace at Meydan Racecourse on Friday

Naval Crown winning the Jumeirah Classic Presented by Longines. - Photo by DRC

Plenty of clues for next month’s mega Dubai World Cup meeting will be revealed at Meydan Racecourse on Friday when some of the final preparatory races for the $30.5 million showpiece will be run.

All eyes will be on the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes, a high-quality 1,800-metre contest that should tell the story about horses hoping to stake a claim for the $5 million Dubai Turf (G1) on World Cup night.

Emirati handler Saeed bin Suroor successfully used the Singspiel Stakes as a springboard to the Dubai Turf which he won in 2018 and 2020 with Benbatl, a superstar who began his ascendancy in the race named after one of Godolphin’s most famous champions and won the second running of the Dubai World Cup in 1997.

Charlie Appleby, Bin Suroor’s teammate at the all-powerful Dubai-owned Godolphin stables, won the Singspiel last year with Valiant Prince and aims not one but three contenders at the contest worth Dh 850,000.

San Donato (R) beatsMarbaan in the Zabeel Mile. - Photo by DRC

Stable jockey William Buick opts to ride Ottoman Fleet, second to stablemate Measured Time in the G1 Jebel Hatta last time out, while France-based Mickael Barzalona will be on 2023 Jumeirah Classic winner Naval Power.

Dubai-based Richard Mullen, who last weekend won the Dh 4.5 million HH The President Cup for Arabians in Abu Dhabi, is on duty for Appley aboard Highland Avenue, a Group 3 winner in the UK in October.

“Ottoman Fleet probably brings the most consistent form over the course and distance into what looks a competitive race,” said Appleby on the Godolphin website. “It was always the plan to come here following a strong run in the Jebel Hatta.”

“Naval Power had a few minor setbacks last year but has been training well. This looks like a nice starting point to see where we are before taking him back to Europe.

English Rose (L) finishing second to Silver Lady in the Cape Verdi. - Photo by DRC

“Highland Avenue has a bit to find with Ottoman Fleet from the Jebel Hatta and Al Rashidiya but he is an honest performer and I am sure he will run his usual race.”

Taking on Charlie Appleby’s power trio are eight-time UAE champion trainer Doug Watson and

British trainer Jamie Osborne has already enjoyed back-to-back wins at the Carnival

Osborne saddles Sean, who was a close second to Warren Point in the G3 Dubai Millennium Stakes three weeks ago.

“Sean has thrived during his stay in Dubai,” said Osborne, who is based in Upper Lambourn, Yorkshire, in the UK. “I’m full of hope that we haven’t yet seen the best of him. It’s a very tough race and it will require a lifetime best, but I don’t think it’s impossible we will see one on Friday.”

Manama Golf won the Cocoa Beach Stakes. - Photo by DRC

Watson runs San Donato, who finished a game third in the Jebel Hatta (G1) on his last start for his impressive victory in the Zabeel Mile (G2).

Friday’s card features four attractive Group races with the Balanchine for fillies and mares playing the supporting act to the feature.

Appleby has virtually made this race his own having won all five of the recent runnings of the 1,800 metre contest.

Once again the big-racing winning handler is represented by three hopefuls led by

Sapphire Seas (William Buick). English Rose (Mickael Barzalona) and Shining Jewel Richard Mullen).

“Sapphire Seas looks the filly they all have to beat. She was a good winner of a Listed race on her latest start. It’s her first appearance of the year but this will hopefully be a springboard to a nice European campaign,” said Aooleby.

“English Rose has definitely come forward since the Cape Verdi and I feel that she will appreciate racing over nine furlongs. Stepping back up in trip should suit Shining Jewel as well and we are applying a tongue-tie to her.”

A pair of British raiders take their chances against the in-form Appleby stable with

Hugo Palmer sending out Cape Verdi's third Stenton Glider while Epsom Derby-winning handler

Big night for racing at Meydan building up to next month's fast-approaching Dubai |World Cup meeting. - Photo by DRC

William Haggas is represented by Mystic Pearl, a Listed race winner at Sandown who was sixth in the Cape Verdi.

“We were very pleased with the run of Stenton Glider in the Cape Verdi,” said Palmer, a Classic-winning British trainer who is based in Chesire.

“It was her first run since August, after the first real break she had in her life.

“The Cape Verdi and the Balanchine were always the plan when we came to Dubai. She does have a tentative entry in the Dubai Turf on World Cup night but she will have to win the Balanchine and win it well to go there.”

Another interesting contest is the Group 3 UAE Oaks, which offers valuable points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks points

Enterprising Bahraini owner-trainer Fawzi Nass has always had global ambitions and she will be hoping that Manama Gold can stamp her credentials for a Stateside visit.

The unbeaten filly faces five rivals in the 1900 metre dirt contest.

“She’s very exciting,” said Dutch rider Adrie de Vries, who is retained by Nass. “She’s still improving and developing and came out of her last race really good. She was a bit long in her coat when she started here but she looks fantastic now.

“I think the further the better for her. She’s got a long stride and she’s very relaxed, so I’m not concerned about [the distance] at all.”

Doug Watson’s Mizzyaan also has genuine claims.

The fourth Group contest on the evening is the Nad Al Sheba Trophy yet another race that has been monopolized by Appleby, who is represented by the exciting Siskany who is looking for back-to-back wins in the race.

Racing begins at 5:30 pm.