Zverev staves off Etcheverry to reach third French Open semifinal

Ryan Moore salutes trainer Aidan O'Brien's wizardry as he wins a record-extending ninth English Derby
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Alexander Zverev shrugged off a mid-match wobble to battle his way into a third consecutive French Open semifinal with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday.
The German exited Roland Garros in agony last year after tearing ankle ligaments in the semifinal against Rafael Nadal, but will hope for better luck when he plays Holger Rune or Casper Ruud on Friday.
Zverev piled the pressure on Etcheverry's serve early and was rewarded with a break in the seventh game, but the towering 26-year-old had to claw his way back from 15-40 in the next to hold on to his advantage.
ALSO READ:
The 22nd seed controlled the tempo of the exchanges and fired a huge backhand down the line before finishing with an easy winner to ensure world number 49 Etcheverry dropped his first set of the tournament in five matches.
But Etcheverry flipped the script to wrap up the second set after sealing two late breaks and went ahead in the next, before Zverev mounted a spirited comeback to retake the lead in the contest.
The energetic Etcheverry, aiming to become the lowest-ranked and first unseeded man to make the Paris semifinals since world number 72 Marco Cecchinato in 2018, went toe to toe with Zverev but surrendered serve midway through the fourth set.
He then hit some stunning winners with his back to the wall but Zverev weathered the storm and completed the victory with a venomous serve.
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari