Venus Williams awarded wild-card entry for Australian Open

The Croatian’s shoulder injury woes kept him out of action for a year
Venus Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open next month: 25 years after she played the Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
The 42-year-old Williams has reached the final twice in Australia, including a loss to her younger sister, Serena, in the 2017 championship match. She will be contesting the season-opening major for the 22nd time.
“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” the seven-time major winner said in a statement.
Venus and Serena Williams combined to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title four times, and Venus also won the mixed doubles title in 1998 with fellow American Justin Gimelstob.
Serena Williams will not be contesting the January 16-29 tournament at Melbourne Park after announcing at the US Open that she was ready to evolve away from tennis.
ALSO READ:
The Croatian’s shoulder injury woes kept him out of action for a year
World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports