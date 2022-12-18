Mubadala Tennis: Norwegian Ruud eyes No.1 spot in 2023

Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
World No. 3 Casper Ruud is hoping the two matches played at Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) in Abu Dhabi will help kick-start his 2023 season in the best possible way.
The 23-year-old Norwegian had a fruitful 2022 where he won three ATP Tour titles and finished second at Miami, Roland Garros, the US Open and the Nitto ATP Finals.
“This has definitely been the best year of my career. But at the same time, I still feel like there are some matches I could have avoided losing. The year has been a little bit up and down. The start of the year was a bit tough. I was not able to play at the Australian Open as I rolled my ankle the day before my match, and it took some time for me to settle into the season. Since then, I’ve had some great results and fantastic tournaments. I have also won matches I didn’t think I had a fair chance of winning,” he told Khaleej Times.
ALSO READ:
This year, Rudd hit a career high of No.2 before slipping a place by the end of this season.
“This year has been incredible, I’ve had so many experiences and feelings and it's been great overall.”
At the 2022 US Open final where the No.1 spot was at stake, Rudd fell to Carlos Alcaraz in a four-setter close fight. And Rudd knows he is getting closer to his long-time dream of being No.1.
“Dreams that I had when I was younger are slowly becoming more achievable. I’ve always wanted to be World No. 1 and I was really close this year. I was one match away in the end. I did not always believe it was possible to be in that position but when I was in New York I enjoyed it and I am really motivated to get back to that position.”
Unable to cross the last hurdle in two Grand Slam finals has only driven him to get the ‘W’ in future.
“I am really looking forward to trying to win a Grand Slam, that is my biggest dream and biggest goal in my career and it’s something I’m working really hard to achieve. I know all other players are also having the same goals and it will definitely be a tough fight in the future,” said Rudd, who was given a reality check of challenges awaiting next year as he lost to No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (2-6, 2-6) at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, MWTC defending champion Andrey Rublev continued his victorious streak with an easy 6-2, 6-1 victory over No.1 Alcaraz. On Sunday, Rudd will be in action against Alcaraz in the third-place playoffs (1 pm) and Rublev will try to retain his MWTC crown by defeating Tsitsipas (3pm start).
“We start next year very early, and I think these two matches will prepare me for Australia,” added Rudd, who this week won the ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award ending the dominance of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who combined to win it each year since 2004.
RESULTS
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Casper Rudd 6-2, 6-2; Andrey Rublev defeats Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-1; Cameron Norrie beats Borna Coric 6-3, 7-5.
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto
Franchise name Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Jawad Ullah as their set of ‘home players’
Playing for Goa, Arjun, 23, reached his ton off 177 deliveries on the second day of the four-day match against Rajasthan in India's domestic Ranji Trophy competition