Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Kudermetova, Samsonova win doubles title

Cape Town's famed Table Mountain cable car lost power and left Danni Wyatt hovering helplessly above the ground
The all-Russian team of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova are the new doubles champions of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
On Saturday, Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, beat the Chinese Taipei sisters Hao Ching-Chan and Latisha Chan 6-4, 6-7, 10-1.
It was a second straight Dubai doubles title for Kudermetova, who had won last year in the company of Elise Mertens.
Cape Town's famed Table Mountain cable car lost power and left Danni Wyatt hovering helplessly above the ground
Molano was the second straight Colombian stage winner after Einer Rubio of Movistar won after a solo attack on Wednesday
The 17-year-old all-rounder takes three wickets and also scores an unbeaten 35 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim to protect three-way lead in World Rally-Raid Championship
Torrente relishing challenge as Victory return creates three-way UAE team rivalry
Defending W2RC champion Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah looks to make it back-to-back driver and constructor titles for himself and Toyota Gazoo Racing this year
City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol
The win ended Inter's run of four successive first-leg defeats in the league's knockout-stage ties