Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Kudermetova, Samsonova win doubles title

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova during their doubles final match. — Photo by M. Sajjad

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 7:21 PM

The all-Russian team of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova are the new doubles champions of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

On Saturday, Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, beat the Chinese Taipei sisters Hao Ching-Chan and Latisha Chan 6-4, 6-7, 10-1.

It was a second straight Dubai doubles title for Kudermetova, who had won last year in the company of Elise Mertens.