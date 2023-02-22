UAE

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Easy wins for Pegula and Keys

Keys defeated Victoria Azarenka who was struggling with an injury

Madison Keys hits a return during her match against Jessica Pegula. — Supplied photo
Madison Keys hits a return during her match against Jessica Pegula. — Supplied photo

By Leslie Wilson Jr

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:35 PM

Third seed Jessica Pegula continued her rich vein of form in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a smooth 6-4 6-3 victory over Ana Bogdan.

As the afternoon sun beat down on the beautiful Centre court at the historic Dubai Tennis Stadium American Madison Keys defeated an injured 15th seed Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-1.

"I knew she was injured but she's such a good player and was still able to play some amazing shots," said Keys who on Tuesday partnered Sania Mirza in the final match of the India's icon's career.


