Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Easy wins for Pegula and Keys

After the successful completion of the teams championships, Dubai will host the individual Asian championships in April this year
Third seed Jessica Pegula continued her rich vein of form in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a smooth 6-4 6-3 victory over Ana Bogdan.
As the afternoon sun beat down on the beautiful Centre court at the historic Dubai Tennis Stadium American Madison Keys defeated an injured 15th seed Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-1.
"I knew she was injured but she's such a good player and was still able to play some amazing shots," said Keys who on Tuesday partnered Sania Mirza in the final match of the India's icon's career.
He won by the tightest of margins, ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in third place
Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris
The Serb has been at the top for 377 weeks
The UAE, who had beaten Afghanistan on Saturday to level the series 1-1, lost a nail-biting last-over thriller by six wickets
Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
India, who lost 3-2 to China on Saturday, and Thailand, defeated 3-1 by Korea, picked up the bronze medals
United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe