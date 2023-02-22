Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Easy wins for Pegula and Keys

Keys defeated Victoria Azarenka who was struggling with an injury

Third seed Jessica Pegula continued her rich vein of form in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a smooth 6-4 6-3 victory over Ana Bogdan.

As the afternoon sun beat down on the beautiful Centre court at the historic Dubai Tennis Stadium American Madison Keys defeated an injured 15th seed Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-1.

"I knew she was injured but she's such a good player and was still able to play some amazing shots," said Keys who on Tuesday partnered Sania Mirza in the final match of the India's icon's career.