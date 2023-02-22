Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Did you know why they use yellow balls?

After the successful completion of the teams championships, Dubai will host the individual Asian championships in April this year
As you have been engrossed in the matches at the ongoing Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, here is a fun question for you.
Did you know that yellow balls are used in tennis not because it helps players but because they look good on television?
In the early days, tennis was only played with white balls but with the advent of television they were replaced by the yellow variety we see to enhance the visibility of the balls to people watching the matches at home.
Yellow coloured balls are more visible to the naked eye according to TV producers.
The yellow ball made its debut at Wimbledon in the year 1986; however the change of colours was first done by Mike Davies in 1972.
In the 1986 Defending champion Boris Becker defeated Ivan Lendl in the first yellow-ball final 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.
Interestingly the same science does not apply to golf; where the balls are smaller but they remain white!
ALSO READ:
After the successful completion of the teams championships, Dubai will host the individual Asian championships in April this year
He won by the tightest of margins, ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in third place
Their round-of-16 match at Anfield on Tuesday is also a repeat of last year's final in Paris
The Serb has been at the top for 377 weeks
The UAE, who had beaten Afghanistan on Saturday to level the series 1-1, lost a nail-biting last-over thriller by six wickets
Adam Yates will be spearheading the charge for UAE Team Emirates
India, who lost 3-2 to China on Saturday, and Thailand, defeated 3-1 by Korea, picked up the bronze medals
United owners the Glazer family are considering rival offers from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe