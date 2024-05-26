E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray died by suicide, says family

Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:13 PM

Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday.

American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.


The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's parents Eric and Terry said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports