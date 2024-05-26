Kolkata Knight Riders win third IPL title

Polish world No 1 springs to Nadal's defence after the14-times French Open champion was handed a tough first-round draw against fourth seed Zverev
Mitchell Starc led an inspired bowling performance to set up Kolkata Knight Riders' thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday
Australian left-arm quick Starc returned figures of 2-14 as Hyderabad were bowled out for 113.
Kolkata reached the target in 10.3 overs losing only two wickets to win their third IPL title. (More to follow)
Polish world No 1 springs to Nadal's defence after the14-times French Open champion was handed a tough first-round draw against fourth seed Zverev
The Spaniard holds a 7-3 winning record over the in-form German, winning five of their six meetings on clay
The tournament which will feature cricketing icons like Graeme Swann, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Liam Plunkett is to take place in August at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA
A field of 200 players from 28 countries to compete over nine grueling days at Dubai Chess and Culture Club
The impact player rule, which may have contributed to the high scores, will not be in place in the United States and West Indies
Tomasz represented Poland in the men's Quadruple Sculls rowing event in Seoul where he seventh
The Serbi reached the Geneva Open semi-final where he will face Czech Tomas Machac
Saturday's match will be the first back-to-back FA Cup finals since Blackburn Rovers vs Queen's Park in 1883-84 and 1884-85