Kolkata Knight Riders win third IPL title

Australian left-arm quick Starc returned figures of 2-14 as Hyderabad were bowled out for 113

By Team KT

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 8:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:16 PM

Mitchell Starc led an inspired bowling performance to set up Kolkata Knight Riders' thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday

Australian left-arm quick Starc returned figures of 2-14 as Hyderabad were bowled out for 113.


Kolkata reached the target in 10.3 overs losing only two wickets to win their third IPL title. (More to follow)


