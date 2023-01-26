Dubai Desert Classic: Play delayed due to weather conditions on opening day

The Emirates Golf Club is currently inaccessible and the facilities are closed

The organisers will assess conditions and provide a further update. (Emirates Golf Club Twitter)

By Team KT Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:56 AM

The opening day's play has been delayed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic due to the overnight rainfall.

Organisers have said that several roads to the course are flooded and are advising visitors not to attempt to get to the golf course.

The organisers will assess conditions and provide a further update on round one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic by 10 am.