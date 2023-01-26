Dubai Desert Classic: Play delayed due to weather conditions on opening day

The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
The opening day's play has been delayed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic due to the overnight rainfall.
The Emirates Golf Club is currently inaccessible and the facilities are closed.
Organisers have said that several roads to the course are flooded and are advising visitors not to attempt to get to the golf course.
The organisers will assess conditions and provide a further update on round one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic by 10 am.
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches
Tom Kohler-Cadmore scores a breezy unbeaten century
Liverpool edge up to eighth, above Brentford on goal difference but the Blues remain in 10th without an away league win since October