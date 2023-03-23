Man United sale: Deadline extended for second bids

Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
Bidders trying to buy Manchester United have been given more time to submit second offers for the iconic football team.
The deadline for the latest round of bids had been set for 9 p.m. Wednesday, but American merchant bank Raine has agreed to an unspecified extension to allow interested parties to fine-tune their proposals.
A person with knowledge of the process confirmed the extension. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has outlined his intention to make a second offer for United and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to bid, although neither met Wednesday's deadline. Both submitted indicative offers last month.
Sheikh Jassim, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, has said he wants to return the club to the summit of the sport if he is successful in buying out current owners, the Glazer family.
His latest bid is ready and will be made to Raine, another person with knowledge of the process said. The person also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.
