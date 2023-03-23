Ronaldo surprised by Saudi football league's competitiveness

Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
Cristiano Ronaldo said he has been surprised by the level of competitiveness in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al Nassr in January.
"I think you should look at the (Saudi Pro League) in a different way," he told reporters. "I'm not going to say that the league is a Premier League, that would be a lie.
"But it's a very competitive league that I'm positively surprised by, a very balanced league and good teams.
"I am sure that in the coming years the league will be ... the fourth, fifth or sixth most competitive league in the world," added Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth a reported 200 million euros ($214.71 million).
Ronaldo is part of the Portugal squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein (Thursday) and Luxembourg (Sunday).
The 38-year-old, who was benched by former coach Fernando Santos for their last two games at the World Cup, would make his 197th appearance for Portugal if he plays against Liechtenstein, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa as the most capped player in men's football.
"I like to break records, I have broken lot of records ...," said Ronaldo, who debuted for Portugal in 2003.
"In addition to being the best scorer ever for national teams, I was also looking to be the international player with the most caps."
Portugal, who is now coached by Roberto Martinez, is in the same qualifying group as Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Liechtenstein.
ALSO READ:
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets
The Afghans take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
In a tricky chase, India was in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs