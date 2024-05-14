Klopp hails Liverpool's character, bids farewell to away fans

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges the fans after the match. — Reuters

Liverpool's squad has shown great character this season, manager Juergen Klopp said after the Merseysiders drew 3-3 at Aston Villa as he bid farewell to fans in his last game on the road.

Liverpool looked set for all three points in Klopp's penultimate game, leading 3-1 before substitute Jhon Duran's goals in the 85th and 88th minutes made the teams share the spoils on Monday.

Klopp was not only serenaded by the travelling Liverpool fans who paid homage to his nine-year tenure with the club but also received applause from the home crowd as he headed down the tunnel at Villa Park.

"I know it's the last time, it just doesn't feel (like) it," Klopp told reporters. "The away fans were always absolutely insane. What they did, where they were, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It is a wonderful relationship."

Villa are now on 68 points with one game remaining, five clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two matches still to come but must beat title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday to stay in contention.

Tottenham end their season at bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday, while Unai Emery's side play their last game at 12th placed Crystal Palace.

Liverpool were gifted the opener when Argentine international Martinez fumbled a tame Harvey Elliot cross, desperately clawing the ball across the line and into his own net.

It was the third own-goal Martinez has scored in the Premier League, more than any other goalkeeper in the competition's history.

Liverpool looked set for all three points in the match, a clash that could have ended with a far higher scoreline with both sets of fans disappointed by VAR and plenty of missed chances.

"We got a bit of luck. It's been a tough few weeks with lads coming back and playing through the pain barrier. This place got us going," Villa captain John McGinn told Sky Sports television.

"Big Jhon is a bit nuts at times, he's a nightmare to play against.

"There's some of us that have never been close to the Champions League in our life. The manager has a no-excuse mentality. People have written us off and we've floated under the radar. We'll have our Man City tops on tomorrow."

After Liverpool lifted the League Cup in February, they looked like they could win the title but Klopp's side had their hopes shredded following a run of bad results last month.

On looking back at his season, the German manager said finishing third was still something to be proud of. "From where we came from (third place) is a statement as well," he added.

"For me, the story of the season is that the boys have really, really good character and a sensational attitude – that's why we were here today and that's why we have now 79 points.

"I am not over the moon about it but obviously for a week or two we've had to accept we cannot be the best or the second-best team in the league, (but) that's a good basis for the future and that's all you can ask for."

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, which will be Klopp's last game at home at Anfield.

