Emirates Stadium to become home for Arsenal's women's team

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will become the main home for the women's team from next season as a result of an "extraordinary" explosion of interest, the club said on Tuesday.

Arsenal announced plans for 11 games to be played at the ground in the 2024/25 campaign -- eight Women's Super League (WSL) and three Champions League games, if qualification for the group stages is secured.

Home legs in any Champions League knockout ties would also be staged at the Emirates.

Remaining fixtures, including all domestic cup matches, will take place at Arsenal's Meadow Park ground, in London's commuter belt.

Six WSL games played at the Emirates this season were watched by an average crowd of just over 52,000, which included two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records.

"We have recently seen extraordinary growth in supporters coming to Emirates Stadium for games held here, which include two complete sell-outs this season," said Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

"The next step in our journey is to make Emirates Stadium our main home for Arsenal Women. We are looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our women's team play."

Arsenal Women head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "We have a special connection with our supporters, who have shown up in huge numbers and pushed us forward every step of the way."

"Next season, Emirates Stadium becomes our main home and we are all excited to play in front of bigger crowds every week."

