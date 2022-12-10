World Cup football fever takes over Abu Dhabi Cricket

The family-friendly fan zone has set up an enormous screen with different viewing zones

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 7:36 PM

Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, home of international cricket and community sport, is welcoming football fans to catch the Fifa World Cup matches at its fan zone.

Termed the ‘Boundary Backyard’, the new facility is named after the on-site Boundary Sports Café. Set up against the backdrop of the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium with its curved roof, the fan zone has a seating capacity of 300 fans. There is a large screen with different viewing zones, including a balcony lounge with shisha, and a range of food and beverage options.

“At Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, the community is at the heart of everything we do and we continue to grow the facility in order to deliver to their needs. The ‘Boundary Backyard’ is a great example of this,” said Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket.

“Crucially, it’s a family-friendly destination, which has quickly established itself as a vibrant hub for this historic World Cup and allows us to come together and celebrate the region as a whole, while it flourishes on the global stage,” Boucher added.

Shain Xavier, food and beverages manager of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, underlined that football fans have been having a ball of a time with several closely fought matches.

“We are expecting a full house for the rest of the matches as we look forward to the semifinals and final.”

‘Boundary Backyard’ is set up at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub in Khalifa City A.

