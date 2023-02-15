F1: Williams Racing drivers expect to be in top form for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The team will kick off the season in the region with Bahrain GP

Williams Racing driver Alex Albon. -- Twitter

Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023

Williams Racing drivers Alex Albon and rookie Logan Sargeant expect to be in top form by the time the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season's final race, comes around. The drivers and their team are working hard to prepare for the upcoming races, spending many hours in the simulator and doing physical training to be in top shape by the end of the year.

"It's now my fourth year in Formula One, and from experience, I know it is very important to start the year off in a good way because it boosts the team's motivation and energy," Alex said.

"Early races help us to develop cars' performance and get the best out of them. So at the moment, we are working to make that happen. We spend a lot of time on simulators in a dark room to utilise the downtime until the next race to better ourselves."

On his expectations leading up to the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Logan said, "I am looking forward to improving steadily and responding to expected challenges that are always there while getting used to a new car and consistently maximising the performance of the car. I don't want to put a number, but I think Alex and I can help the team to push it further and maximise it, then we should be in a good position."

Meanwhile, Alex said it's important to score points in every race.

"The big goal is to keep progressing, race to race. Last year wasn't easy for us. So in the few weeks before the races begin, we have many things we were trying to address for this year. I don't think we'll get everything ticked off from the first race. Still, we keep chipping away at it, giving ourselves more opportunities to score more and more points, fight in that middle for that end of the season towards Abu Dhabi," Alex said.