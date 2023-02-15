Watch: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle at Udaipur wedding

The couple, who were married in a private ceremony three years ago, renew their vows at the fairytale location

Photos: Instagram

By ANI Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 10:20 AM

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday, Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik and Natasha posted dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the caption, they wrote, "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

A viral video on social media shows the couple dancing down the aisle, Natasa dressed in white bridal gown with lace accents, a pearl necklace and hair tied in a bun. Hardik holds a hand out to greet her, clad in a dapper black suit.

The pictures show Natasa and Hardik sharing a kiss, the couple exchanging kisses with their son Agastya, and Natasa walking down the aisle with her father and posing with bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Celebrities and sportspeople across the country wished the happy couple on social media. Cricketer KL Rahul wrote, "Congratulations guys." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations to all three of you and the entire family. our hearts are full @hardikpandya93 @natasastankovic__" Sania Mirza commented as well, saying, "Congratulations guys."

Reportedly, celebrity couples Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul were also part of the wedding. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, though there is no official confirmation yet.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.

