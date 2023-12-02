Deccan Gladiators beat struggling Team Abu Dhabi as Delhi Bulls to strong for Bangla Tigers

On the occasion of UAE National Day, the members of Abu Dhabi T10 franchises Team Abu Dhabi and the Deccan Gladiators stood in unison for the UAE's National Anthem before the start of the match on Saturday, December 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 8:53 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 9:09 PM

Deccan Gladiators trounced struggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41), Nicholas Pooran (30) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (35), the Gladiators posted 141 for 6 in 10 overs.

Team Abu Dhabi could muster only 78 for 5 in 10 overs and crashed to their fourth defeat in four matches. Leus du Plooy (25) and Colin Ingram (19) put on a 41-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give some respect to their total.

In another match, Delhi Bulls produced yet another superlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Richard Gleeson of Delhi Bulls bowls during the Abu Dhabi T10 league. -Focus Sports/ADT10

They strangled Bangla Tigers’ run flow through a fine spell of three wickets for four runs by Richard Gleeson backed by Fazalhaq Farooq’s (2 for 15). In the ten overs, Bangla Tigers could muster only 81 for 7.

Team Abu Dhabi won the toss and elected to bowl. The innings started with Deccan Gladiators opener and skipper Nicholas Pooran hitting the first ball of the match from Roelof van der Merwe for a six-over long-off. However, hit back to trap the West Indian leg-before with the second ball of the fourth over for 30 (17 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s)

Raees struck again with the very next ball to have Andre Russell caught behind by Banton but Andre Fletcher denied the bowler a hat-trick.

Skipper Dwaine Pretorious introduced himself for the fifth over. Kohler-Cadmore hit him for a boundary and a six off successive deliveries to take 20 runs off that over.

At the halfway mark, Deccan Gladiators had posted 62 for 2. Andre Fletcher was unstoppable in the seventh over as he hit Kyle Mayers for a six to mid-wicket and another over long off. He also hit a boundary to deep mid-wicket. Deccan Gladiators reached the 100-run mark in 6.5 overs. and in the end, posted an impressive 141 for 6.

Kyle Mayers and Alex Hales began Abu Dhabi’s chase but Nuwan Thushara clean bowled Mayers as he attempted to hit across the line.

ALSO READ

The fourth over saw the fall of Hales who holed out to Allen at mid-wicket for 8. Trent Boult was introduced for the fifth over and had Banton out for 4. The scoreboard at that point read a pathetic 26 for 3, with Abu Dhabi needing another 116 runs from the remaining five overs.

Ingram fell to Thushara in the eighth over to Boult for 19 while Du Plooy fell in the last over to Zahoor Khan.

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators bt Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs.

Deccan Gladiators 141 for 6 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 30, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 35, Andre Fletcher 41, Rumman Raees 2 for 15, Tymal Mills 2 for 13) Team Abu Dhabi 78 for 5 in 10 overs (Leus du Plooy 25, Nuwan Thushara 2 for 5)

Player of the Match: Andre Fletcher

Delhi Bulls bt Bangla Tigers by 7 wkts.

Bangla Tigers 81 for 7 in 10 overs (Daniel Sams 20n.o, Carlos Brathwaite 21, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 for 15, Richard Gleeson 3 for 4)

Delhi Bulls 83 for 3 in 6 overs. (Rilee Rossouw 21n.o, Rovman Powell 37n.o, Josh Little 2 for 19)

Player of the Match: Richard Gleeson