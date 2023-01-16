Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for $117 million

Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena
Viacom 18 will pay 9.51 billion Indian rupees ($117 million) for the media rights of the women's Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday.
Viacom 18 outbid Disney Star, Sony and Zee among other broadcasters in a closed-bid auction in Mumbai, ESPNcricinfo reported, with the inaugural women's IPL - a Twenty20 tournament - set to be played in March.
"This is massive for women's cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter, adding that the bidding amount would have a per-match-value of 70.9 million Indian rupees ($870,393).
A three-team Women's T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men's IPL since 2018, but the BCCI had been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.
"After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate," Shah added.
"It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages."
In August last year, Disney Star won the rights to broadcast men's and women's International Cricket Council (ICC) events through to the end of 2027 in a deal reported to be worth $3 billion.
In June, Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the men's IPL for $3 billion.
ALSO READ:
Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom