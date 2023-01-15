ILT20: Carlos Brathwaite replaces Jamie Overton for Gulf Giants

The English pacer will miss out on the entire tournament following a lumbar stress fracture

Kandy Falcons' Carlos Brathwaite plays a shot during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) match against Colombo Stars on December 22, 2022. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 10:36 PM

The Gulf Giants announced on Saturday that West Indies star Carlos Braithwaite will replace England’s right-arm fast bowler Jamie Overton in the DP World ILT20.

Despite the injury of Overton, the arrival of Braithwaite means the giants are reinforced with a power hitter that can be deployed anywhere in the batting order.

“It’s unfortunate he won’t be part of the tournament given the nature of his injury. I wish him a speedy recovery," Gulf Giants coach Andy Flower said.

"Meanwhile, I am happy that we are getting Carlos on board. He is a young dynamic player who will strengthen our squad.”