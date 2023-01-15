ILT20: Carlos Brathwaite replaces Jamie Overton for Gulf Giants

Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena
The Gulf Giants announced on Saturday that West Indies star Carlos Braithwaite will replace England’s right-arm fast bowler Jamie Overton in the DP World ILT20.
The English pacer will miss out on the entire tournament following a lumbar stress fracture.
Despite the injury of Overton, the arrival of Braithwaite means the giants are reinforced with a power hitter that can be deployed anywhere in the batting order.
“It’s unfortunate he won’t be part of the tournament given the nature of his injury. I wish him a speedy recovery," Gulf Giants coach Andy Flower said.
"Meanwhile, I am happy that we are getting Carlos on board. He is a young dynamic player who will strengthen our squad.”
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday
The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom