IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined for slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals lost the match on the last ball against Gujarat Titans

By ANI

Sanju Samson. Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 5:46 PM

Rajasthan Royals skipper skipper Sanju Samson has been fined for slow over-rate in the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals lost the match on the last ball.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT secure a thrilling three-wicket win over RR in their IPL 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," an IPL statement said.


ALSO READ:


