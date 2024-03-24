IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat LSG by 20 runs

IPL 2024: Pandya embarks on high-profile captaincy safari for Mumbai against former team Gujarat
Gill has been tasked with ensuring that Gujarat Titans maintain the remarkable consistency they showed in their first two seasons
Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to make a winning start to their IPL campaign in Jaipur on Sunday.
For RR, skipper Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 82 in 52 balls in their total of 193 for four. Samson led from the front and struck three fours and six sixes while adding 93 runs for the third wicket with Riyan Parag (43).
In reply, Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 64 off 41 balls went in vain as LSG finished on 173 for 6. Skipper KL Rahul made a sedate 58 off 44 balls, eating up a lot of deliveries.
Brief scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 193/4 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82 not out, Riyan Parag 43) beat LSG 173/6 (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out, KL Rahul 58, Trent Boult 2/35).
