IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Ben Stokes out for a week after latest setback

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes will be on the sidelines for at least another week after his latest injury setback, coach Stephen Fleming said.
Chennai spent $1.98 million to buy Stokes in the December player auction but the England Test captain has played only two of the team's six matches so far this season having sustained a toe injury.
Fleming did not elaborate on the new injury but ruled out Stokes' immediate return to action in the Indian Premier League after Chennai's seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
"He had another little setback yesterday, so he's probably a few days or a week away at least," former New Zealand captain Fleming told reporters.
"This is a challenge. Now the team is playing well. The first thing is him being fit and then if we have a headache around selection..."
"Our priority is getting Ben fit and ready to play, that's what we are concentrating on.
"At the moment, he’s not quite ready. But as soon as he is, we'll worry about the next part, which is how the team works."
Stokes was named 'Leading Cricketer in the World' in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack on Monday.
The 31-year-old is also nursing a troublesome knee and England would want him to be at hit best for the five-Test Ashes series against Australia in June.
Four-time champion Chennai faces Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Sunday.
