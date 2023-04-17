IPL 2023: Chennai beats Bangalore in high-scoring thriller

The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
Devon Conway slammed a blistering 83 off 45 balls while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 to set up Chennai Super Kings' thrilling eight-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore on Monday.
Chennai made an imposing 226 for six on the back of Conway's brilliance.
In reply, Bangalore managed 218 for eight in the high-scoring game.
Glenn Maxwell (76) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) tried their best, but Chennai held its nerve to win its third match of the tournament.
ALSO READ:
The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies