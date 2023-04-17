IPL 2023: Chennai beats Bangalore in high-scoring thriller

Chennai held its nerve to win its third match of the tournament

Devon Conway of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. — IPL

Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:04 PM

Devon Conway slammed a blistering 83 off 45 balls while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 to set up Chennai Super Kings' thrilling eight-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore on Monday.

Chennai made an imposing 226 for six on the back of Conway's brilliance.

In reply, Bangalore managed 218 for eight in the high-scoring game.

Glenn Maxwell (76) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) tried their best, but Chennai held its nerve to win its third match of the tournament.

