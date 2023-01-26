ILT20: England cricket legend David Gower praises wonderful pitches in UAE

The DP World International League T20, which is being held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, witnessed several high-octane batting performances in the past few days of the competition.

Desert Vipers’ Alex Hales and Sharjah Warriors’ Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit centuries against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals respectively, while Dubai Capitals’ Rovman Powell hit 97 off 41 balls against MI Emirates.

England World Cup hero Hales, the top-scorer in the ILT20, has already scored 418 runs in just five matches for the Desert Vipers.

Former England captain and commentator David Gower believes the wonderful pitches in the UAE have allowed the batsmen to play with freedom.

“The pitches have been ideal for batting. The players are getting into their stride. We are having closer matches in the middle stage of the tournament and we are having batters score 90s and 100s,” the former England captain said.

Gower added that the fans want to see the ball disappear.

“This is what the fans want to see. They want to see the ball disappear. We saw Najibullah strike the ball for six off the last delivery against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and that's the sort of finish we want to see,” he said.

Gower also spoke about Dubai Capitals’ Joe Root, who scored 214 runs in five matches before heading back home.

“Joe Root is a classical cricket player. He has the brains to play the shots that work for him. He has the timing to find the gaps and hit the ball for boundaries. And he can hit sixes when he wants to,” the legendary England batsman said.

The DP World ILT20 has seen a number of Englishman come to the party. Players such as Alex Hales, James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Root have lit up the tournament.

“England is so lucky to have so much talent at the moment. And these are the products of a system that has been in place for quite some time," he said.

"Eoin Morgan changed England's culture in white ball cricket after the team's defeat in the 2015 World Cup. He encouraged all the players to be fearless and take an approach which gives dividends.”

