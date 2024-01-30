England pacer Wood 'not annoyed' by limited role in win over India

'I like to dance in the pressure storm', says Sinner after epic fightback to win Australian Open
Italian becomes the youngest player to win the Melbourne men's title since Novak Djokovic in 2008, earns praise from Italian PM
England quick Mark Wood said he has no complaints about his limited role in their thrilling win over India in the first Test in Hyderabad despite bowling just eight overs in the second innings.
Ollie Pope's knock of 196 and a seven-wicket haul from debutant Tom Hartley inspired England to a 28-run victory on Sunday in the opener of a five-match series.
Captain Ben Stokes opted to go for four spinners, with Wood being the sole seamer in the starting line-up, and the move paid off as they handed India just their fourth defeat in their last 48 home Tests.
"When we were at the ground, he (Stokes) said probably one or two," Wood told ESPNcricinfo. "I mean, I thought I may not even open the bowling second innings. But it was like, 'one over; that's it'.
"Very rarely would you think you'd bowl one over and then be off. But weirdly, I trust what he says. One over? Right, okay, I'll give it everything for this over.
"And then he said 'rest' and I'm not annoyed. Like, I get it, we're going to spin now. So it's just a bit different."
India quick Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the Test, including four for 41 runs in the second innings. Wood went wicket-less after bowling 25 overs in the match.
"Bumrah didn't do me any favours by bowling like a genius," Wood said. "I'm disappointed that I didn't get any wickets but not really fussed, because the team played amazing."
Wood said the victory would have given the hosts "something to think about" for the remainder of the series.
"India have got the potential to produce any wicket here," he added. "I've played in World Cup games and Indian Premier League games where it's seamed, flat pitches, spinning wickets."
The second Test will take place in Visakhapatnam from Feb. 2-6.
ALSO READ:
Italian becomes the youngest player to win the Melbourne men's title since Novak Djokovic in 2008, earns praise from Italian PM
The bowler took seven wickets as the tourists won a Test Down Under for the first time since 1997
The tourists bounced back from a 190-run first-innings deficit to claim a 28-run victory in Hyderabad
UGC Tournament Director D’Souza believes the initiative will enhance the corporate golf scene in Dubai
The left-arm fast bowler got the golden opportunity to interact with the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on the sidelines of the DP World ILT20 Season 2
Brighton and Leicester through as Luton show Everton the door
DP World returns to the Kingdom for the first time in 13 years for what promises to be an enticing spectacle both on and off the course
‘It feels really good. I’m looking to pick up as much as I can from all the legends in the dressing room,’ said the Player of the Match