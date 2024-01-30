Windies' Joseph heading home to hero's welcome after Gabba glory

The tourists bounced back from a 190-run first-innings deficit to claim a 28-run victory in Hyderabad
West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of his International League T20 (ILT20) stint and will instead head home to a hero's welcome in Guyana after engineering the Caribbeans' first Test win over Australia in 27 years.
Paceman Joseph's incredible seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the eight-run upset at the Gabba on Sunday came after he was forced to retire hurt due to a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening.
The 24-year-old from the tiny Guyanese village of Baracara was to join the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 but will instead return home to soak up a warm reception in the Caribbean.
"(I'm) going back home with this joy in my heart and mind. I'm so happy," Joseph said in video posted on the team's social media on Tuesday.
"I just can't wait to see my kids, my family and my fiance -- and the supporters."
Having dominated Tests in the 1990s, the West Indies have struggled to remain competitive in the format with many of their top players opting to take part in lucrative T20 leagues instead.
Joseph will have no shortage of offers to play franchise T20 but on Sunday he delighted a host of former West Indies greats by saying he was committed to Test cricket.
"I think I've made them really proud with my performance in the final test," he said on Tuesday.
"I want this legacy to continue and move forward in West Indies cricket for a very, very long time."
ALSO READ:
The tourists bounced back from a 190-run first-innings deficit to claim a 28-run victory in Hyderabad
UGC Tournament Director D’Souza believes the initiative will enhance the corporate golf scene in Dubai
The left-arm fast bowler got the golden opportunity to interact with the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on the sidelines of the DP World ILT20 Season 2
Brighton and Leicester through as Luton show Everton the door
DP World returns to the Kingdom for the first time in 13 years for what promises to be an enticing spectacle both on and off the course
‘It feels really good. I’m looking to pick up as much as I can from all the legends in the dressing room,’ said the Player of the Match
Dubai Creek’s Seldon shoots a 71 to lead the Abu Dhabi Men’s Open by one shot
Danish player says hehit a lot more fairways which gave him the chance to be aggressive with the second shots