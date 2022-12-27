Australian veteran Warner slams double century in 100th Test match

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Australia's veteran opener David Warner hit a double century on Tuesday against South Africa in his 100th Test before being helped off the Melbourne Cricket Ground in agony.
En route to three figures, the 36-year-old passed 8,000 Test runs — the eighth Australian to do so — after coming into the game under pressure after a lean run.
He notched his first Test century since January 2020 to prove the doubters wrong on day two of the second Test, and with the opposition bowlers tiring in searing heat, he battled the elements and converted it to 200.
His third Test double century came off 254 balls with 16 fours and two sixes in a test of endurance in the heat.
He needed treatment for cramping several times and eventually retired in pain on 200, helped off the field.
Warner, who dropped to his knees which he reached 200, insisted before the match that "you're never out of form".
"They're not the words that I use and they're definitely not used in our change rooms," he said.
"It's about [being] out of runs."
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena