Watch: How UAE astronaut brushes teeth, washes face and hair in space

Astronauts actually wash themselves only with wet-wipes, and having a shower is one of the things they miss most during their stint in the ISS

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 7:21 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who is in his third month in space, is now definitely used to his daily life aboard the orbiting International Space Station (ISS). His day-to-day routine, including brushing his teeth as well as washing his face and hair, is patterned in a microgravity environment, where objects float involuntarily.

On Friday, he tweeted a fresh video on how he keeps himself fresh and clean.

Brushing teeth in space, 400 km above Earth, is the same back home – except that astronauts like AlNeyadi can start their routine by having fun first.

In the four-minute video clip, AlNeyadi starts his daily hygiene regimen by letting his toothbrush and toothpaste float before picking them up and squeezing a pea-size toothpaste.

He then brushes his teeth - up, down and sideways- and picks a tissue to wipe his mouth. There is no gargling with water because it is a very precious and scarce resource in space.

Did you know that astronauts have their own personal hygiene kits? According to Nasa, personal preferences, such as the brand of toothpaste, are accommodated if possible.

After brushing his teeth, AlNeyadi demonstrates in the video how he washes his face. He picks a pouch of water and gives it a little squeeze to release globules of water.

Note he is in a microgravity environment, so there is no shower, tap or sink. Water floats away in the form of droplets. And two big droplets of water were used by AlNeyadi to wash his face.

To wash his hair, AlNeyadi applies 'rinse-less' shampoo, then gives his head a little massage, before wiping his hair with a wet towel. And since his hair is now short, there is actually no need to comb it.

There is no shower in space. Astronauts actually wash themselves only with wet-wipes, and having a shower is one of the things they miss most in the ISS.

