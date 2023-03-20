Video: How does UAE astronaut AlNeyadi make coffee in space?

He has been posting photos and videos of his stay on the ISS ever since he blasted off in a spacecraft from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre on March 2

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 5:25 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi who is currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a video on how he is preparing coffee which is his first morning drink of the day.

In a video tweeted by him, AlNeyadi is seen preparing Columbian medium roast coffee as he wishes everyone on the Earth from the ISS.

“In space as on Earth…the day does not begin without coffee. This is how I started my morning on board the International Space Station…”

Operating the dispenser at the orbiting laboratory, AlNeyadi is seen preparing his coffee. The silver pouch is then seen floating away as he grabs a straw from the side to enjoy his invigorating drink.

في الفضاء كما على الأرض.. لا يبدأ النهار إلا بقهوة.. ☕️ هكذا بدأت أول صباح لي على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية.. متحمس جدًا للقائكم في الاتصال المباشر غدًا. أتمنى لكم يوم سعيد! pic.twitter.com/U6F4eU2iOf — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) March 20, 2023

AlNeyadi has been posting photos and videos of his stay on the ISS ever since he blasted off in a spacecraft from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on March 2, 2023.

Earlier he was also seen carrying out certain interesting science experiments using varied substances.

As part of the Veg-05 space botany study, the Emirati flight engineer even harvested tomatoes in zero gravity.

According to Nasa, it was "the next step in efforts to address the need for a continuous fresh-food production system in space".

Many of his photos, videos and calls have drawn visible interest from space lovers and the student community in the country.

Meanwhile, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the launch of ‘A Call With Space,’ on 21 March, which will be a premiere event featuring the 41-year old as he continues to live in microgravity.

AlNeyadi tweeted, “…I am very excited to meet you in a direct contact tomorrow. I wish you a good day!”

The public will get an opportunity to interact and talk with AlNeyadi live on Tuesday. He is the first Arab to go to the ISS on a long-haul mission.

