UAE's Rashid Rover team 'inspired' after getting 'so close to the Moon'

Despite unsuccessful landing attempt, this is the first time an Arab mission has entered the lunar orbit

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: ispace

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:01 AM

In its first official statement since the Japanese spacecraft carrying UAE's Rashid Rover to the Moon made a hard landing on the lunar surface, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) has said it is proud of its achievements and vowed to continue marching forward in its space programs.

"After getting this close to the Moon, the MBRSC team is inspired and believes that greater accomplishments are yet to come in our pursuit of space exploration," read the statement posted on MBRSC's social media channels.

The statement added, "While the Rashid Rover and other payloads onboard the lander did not get the chance to continue on their respective missions, the team at MBRSC is still proud of the achievements, including developing a rover and becoming the first Emirati and Arab lunar mission to enter the Moon's orbit."

On Tuesday evening, space enthusiasts watched with bated breath as the seven-foot M1 began its landing sequence from a 100km orbit. It was on course to land at the scheduled touchdown time of 8.40pm UAE time when flight engineers lost communication with the spacecraft minutes before it landed.

MBRSC also commended the efforts of everyone involved and thanked its partners.

"Post the space announcement regarding the unsuccessful landing of HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre commends the remarkable efforts of the mission partner ispace, who tirelessly worked towards the goal of landing safely on the lunar surface.

We thank the French space agency, CNES, for their scientific and technical contribution throughout the mission. We also appreciate the support of our local and international partners and the invaluable insights gained in the process," the statement concluded.

It was in December 2022 that the Japanese spacecraft HAKUTO-R M1 carrying the Rashid Rover blasted off on a 135 days trip to attempt to land on the Moon. Weighing just 10 kgs, the rover was designed and built in the UAE by a 100 per cent Emirati team of engineers, experts, and researchers. It was entirely solar-powered and equipped with four cameras, including a microscopic and thermal one.

