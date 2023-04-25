Watch LIVE: UAE shoots for Moon with Rashid Rover's lunar-landing

Get real-time updates as the country makes space history tonight

The UAE will be taking its giant leap on the Moon with the Rashid Rover expected to land on the lunar surface at 8.40pm (local time) tonight.

The rover — proudly designed and built by an all-Emirati team of engineers and experts — is finally reaching its destination after an epic journey of over 135 days.

Tonight's historic milestone will make the UAE the first Arab country and the fourth globally to have put its flag on the Moon.

Here are the real-time updates brought to you by Khaleej Times' team who is covering the space mission from all corners:

7.58pm: Landing sequence in a nutshell

Currently orbiting the Moon on board the Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander, the

Rashid Rover is expected to reach the lunar surface in 40 minutes.

It will be gearing for this five-point landing sequence:

7.48pm: One hour to go

Salem AlMarri, director-general of Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), tweets a countdown to the last 60 minutes before the UAE arrives on the Moon:

