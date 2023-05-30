Look up at 9.45pm! ISS to appear in UAE sky for 1 minute tonight

In a quirk of timing, Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali Al Qarni will be greeted at the International Space Station by UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi
Heads up, stargazers and space enthusiasts, the orbiting laboratory International Space Station — where Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi currently lives — will be popping up in the UAE sky tonight.
Set your alarm for 9.45pm and make sure you are able to look up to the sky right away because the ISS will be visible for only around one minute, according to an advisory from Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).
The ISS, an artificial satellite that serves as a research lab, completes one orbit every 91 minutes — this is why astronauts living up there see 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets every single day.
Since the lab moves around the Earth at such a pace, it's highly likely that most people have already seen it in the sky. "Only that some people don’t recognise that they have seen it," said Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the International Astronomic Centre (IAC), in a previous interview with Khaleej Times.
So, how does the ISS look like from Earth? How do you know you've seen it?
Since it is the third brightest object in the sky, it would be easy to spot especially if you know what time you should look up, according to Nasa.
"Visible to the naked eye, it looks like a fast-moving plane only much higher and traveling thousands of miles an hour faster," it added.
ALSO READ:
In a quirk of timing, Rayyanah Barnawi, Ali Al Qarni will be greeted at the International Space Station by UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi
They will be joining Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on their mission
The mission is not kingdom's first foray into space, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, took part in a US-organised voyage in 1985
The honey in the clip came all the way from Al Khawaneej in Dubai, and was shipped to the space laboratory orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400km
Several firsts will be achieved in this historic mission, including first time two Arab countries are represented in the orbiting space laboratory
Astronauts actually wash themselves only with wet-wipes, and having a shower is one of the things they miss most during their stint in the ISS
Sultan AlNeyadi to interact with the public at UAEU during the fourth edition of the live-call series on May 23
UAE University in Al Ain will host the next edition of ‘A Call from Space’ on Tuesday, May 23