All the UAE is with you: Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Sultan AlNeyadi

The spacecraft carrying Crew-6 members will dock with ISS on Friday
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai congratulated Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi as he started his space mission.
In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan said “all the UAE and Arab world stand with” AlNeyadi on his six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
“Congratulations Sultan on your safe arrival at the ISS. The UAE and the Arab world stand with you as your mission starts. We have been counting the seconds in anticipation of this new achievement, which embodies the Zayed Ambition,” Sheikh Hamdan said in the tweet.
Sultan AlNeyadi made history when he blasted off to space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The Emirati, who has been cruising in the cosmos with his Crew-6 mates over the last 24 hours, arrived on Friday at the ISS — his home for the next six months. AlNeyadi's endeavour will mark the longest Arab space mission in history. He is also only the fourth Arab to make it to space.
Sultan AlNeyadi is expected to be joined by two 'najmonauts' from Saudi Arabia by the second quarter of this year
It was a historic moment and a source of pride not only for Emiratis but all other expats who call the country home
Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages, with the President and Vice-President talking about their pride in AlNeyadi, the 'son of the Emirates'
The Dubai Crown Prince joined the ground control team at the MBRSC a couple of minutes before the launch
While aboard the Dragon Endeavour capsule, he also introduced Suhail - blue and white stuffed toy - as the fifth crew member of Crew 6
'I will be speaking to you carrying the flag of our nation on my arm,' he says
The journey to the orbiting laboratory, where he will spend the next six months, will take 24.5-hours