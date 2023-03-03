All the UAE is with you: Sheikh Hamdan congratulates Sultan AlNeyadi

The Emirati astronaut arrives at the ISS for his six-month mission

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 6:59 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai congratulated Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi as he started his space mission.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan said “all the UAE and Arab world stand with” AlNeyadi on his six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

“Congratulations Sultan on your safe arrival at the ISS. The UAE and the Arab world stand with you as your mission starts. We have been counting the seconds in anticipation of this new achievement, which embodies the Zayed Ambition,” Sheikh Hamdan said in the tweet.

Sultan AlNeyadi made history when he blasted off to space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The Emirati, who has been cruising in the cosmos with his Crew-6 mates over the last 24 hours, arrived on Friday at the ISS — his home for the next six months. AlNeyadi's endeavour will mark the longest Arab space mission in history. He is also only the fourth Arab to make it to space.