UAE mourns Sheikh Khalifa: Abu Dhabi suspends fireworks, events, festivals

Sheikh Khalifa1 day ago
All music and entertainment shows in Abu Dhabi have been suspended with immediate effect as the nation mourns the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.
The Department of Culture and Tourism- Abu Dhabi issued a circular announcing a halt on all entertainment that features musical performances and dance until further notice.
Fireworks and festivals have also been suspended. The department stressed that weddings would be conducted during the mourning period, but no music should be played at the events.
Hotels have been urged to be flexible to allow rescheduling event bookings to future dates.
Several cultural events and entertainment activities across the country were cancelled or postponed following the death of the nation's leader.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) postponed the fifth edition of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022, which was scheduled to be held this coming week. New dates will be announced later.
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs had earlier announced an official mourning period of 40 days, during which flags will fly at half-mast.
All federal and local government departments, ministries, and private firms suspended operations for three days, till Tuesday, May 17.
