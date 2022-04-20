UAE's 1 Billion Meals initiative hits 420-million mark in just three weeks

The drive aims to collect an additional 780 million meals and distribute them to 50 countries

By Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 10:44 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 10:45 PM

The UAE's 1 Billion Meals initiative has collected 420 million meals to date, just three weeks following its launch by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, confirmed that the 1 Billion Meals initiative has collected Dh200 million in donations, equivalent to 200 million meals, from 232,000 donors to date.

In addition to the 220 million meals that were collected and distributed last year, this brings the total amount to 420 million meals.

Al Gergawi highlighted that the initiative has also begun distribution operations in several countries, including Nigeria, Sudan, Albania, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, India, and Kosovo.

“The influx of donations reflects the comprehensive nature of the initiative that aims to provide food aid as it is a basic human need. It is also a unique response to the call of Sheikh Mohammed.”

Al Gergawi praised the spirit of human solidarity and the high sense of responsibility shown by the UAE community towards the underprivileged and undernourished.

He stressed that the charity auctions gave the initiative a special push and provided a creative way to expand the scope of humanitarian work. He praised the new innovative initiatives which play a key role in accelerating the achievement of the target of one billion meals.

The 1 Billion Meals campaign is now set to target a new milestone in the fight against hunger and malnutrition, especially among vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises. The target of 1 Billion Meals initiative aims to collect an additional 780 million meals and distribute them to 50 countries around the world.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the initiative provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world.

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. They can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

