UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Dh7 million donations to add seven million meals to campaign

Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world

Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 6:58 PM

Donations continued to pour in from individuals, corporations, and government entities towards the UAE’s massive 1 Billion Meals campaign, which aims to provide food to underprivileged communities in 50 countries.

On Tuesday, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) donated Dh3 million, while Dubai Police, Sharaf Group, KPMG and Alfardan Group contributed Dh1 million each.

The total Dh7 million donations will add seven million meals to the campaign. Food is being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities in 13 countries including Jordan, Lebanon, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uganda and Angola.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign boosts the UAE’s global status as a pioneer of humanitarian work. It also enhances the nation’s reputation as an inspiring model for aiding less fortunate communities.

KPMG’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, stood out as it was a shared donation among the company’s employees and management.

Nader Haffar, Chairman – KPMG Middle East & South Asia, Chairman & CEO – KPMG Lower Gulf Limited, said, “Inspiring confidence and empowering change together for the betterment of tomorrow is at the heart of KPMG's purpose. In support of this humanitarian initiative, our people have actively contributed to make a difference to vulnerable communities around the world.”

Yasser Sharaf, Vice-President of Sharaf Group, said the campaign is unique as “it gives all segments of society an equal opportunity to contribute to making a different to communities across the world.”

Since its launch at the beginning of Ramadan, the campaign has attracted an overwhelming response from individuals and organisations, crossing the halfway mark by collecting Dh530 million in just three weeks.

The initiative is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals.

In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. They can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

