Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police hand out Iftar meals to workers in 10 labour camps

Abu Dhabi Police has distributed Iftar meals across 10 labour camps, which included about 11,000 workers in Musaffah Industrial Area.
The police also conducted free medical examinations for workers and provided awareness programmes on maintaining a good health during the holy month of Ramadan in cooperation with VPS Hospitals Group, Mussafah Municipality and the Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones (ZonesCorp).
Brig-Gen Mubarak Saif Al Sabousi, Director of the Police Directorate of External Areas, said that the directorate was keen to include entertainment programmes, competitions and prizes in the initiative to embody the social values instilled by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan among all society members.
